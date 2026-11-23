Dhaka changes approach on Ganges treaty, drops fresh deal demand
What's the story
Bangladesh has appeared to change its approach to the 1996 Ganga Water Sharing Treaty with India, with the agreement's expiration date approaching closer. Instead of demanding a new agreement, Dhaka is now hoping that India's political leadership will initiate formal negotiations for the treaty's renewal before it expires on December 12. The treaty, signed on December 12, 1996, governs the sharing of Ganges water at the Farakka Barrage during the dry season.
Minister
Bangladesh has completed all preparations related to treaty
"Bangladesh has already completed all necessary preparations related to the treaty. Bangladesh hopes that India will take the required steps before the expiry of the current term of the treaty to pave the way for the commencement of formal negotiations," Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Prime Minister's Finance and Planning Adviser and head of Bangladesh's 10-member technical committee on Ganges Water, said.
Diplomatic efforts
Bangladesh urges India to start discussions
Bangladesh's water resources minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee also wrote to his Indian counterpart, urging an early start to discussions on the treaty.
To kickstart these talks, Bangladesh had formed a high-level technical committee in June 2026 and informed India about it.
India and Bangladesh officially began the two-day meeting of their Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) in Dhaka on Sunday to review the implementation of the treaty, with the agreement set to expire on December 12, completing its 30-year run.
Meeting outcome
Indian delegation heads to Dhaka for talks
The meeting was attended by a four-member Indian delegation headed by Sharad Chandra, the chief of India's Joint Rivers Commission.
The two sides finalized the annual report on the treaty's implementation for 2026, but India has yet to indicate when formal negotiations for a new agreement might begin.
Daily Star, citing a source from the Bangladesh side of JRC, said the meeting was strictly a routine technical exercise and had no mandate to discuss renewal or extension of the treaty.
Upcoming meeting
The 1996 pact allows each country to receive 35,000 cusecs
TOI sources indicate that it is up to the political leadership of both countries to decide on renewing or extending the treaty and its terms.
The 1996 pact allows each country to receive 35,000 cusecs during alternate 10-day periods between March 11 and May 10.
However, Bangladesh is seeking more reliable safeguards during low-flow periods.
On November 17, Dhaka formally renewed its request for negotiations with India before the December deadline.
India
India yet to announce schedule for renewal negotiations
India has not yet announced a schedule for formal renewal negotiations.
However, at a media briefing on November 20, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated New Delhi's commitment to maintaining a constructive relationship with Dhaka while safeguarding India's interests.
The two countries share 54 transboundary rivers, but the Ganges agreement remains their principal long-term water-sharing treaty.