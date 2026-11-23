Bangladesh's water resources minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee also wrote to his Indian counterpart, urging an early start to discussions on the treaty.

To kickstart these talks, Bangladesh had formed a high-level technical committee in June 2026 and informed India about it.

India and Bangladesh officially began the two-day meeting of their Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) in Dhaka on Sunday to review the implementation of the treaty, with the agreement set to expire on December 12, completing its 30-year run.