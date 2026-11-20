DIA: Russia developing nuclear-weapon-capable satellite breaches 1967 Outer Space Treaty
The US Defense Intelligence Agency released last month that Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon, which violates the 1967 Outer Space Treaty meant to keep nuclear weapons out of orbit.
If launched, this could disrupt satellites we all rely on for things like GPS, internet, and global security.
China-Iran-North-Korea escalate anti-satellite and cyberattacks
The DIA also points out that China, Iran, and North Korea are stepping up their anti-satellite weapons and cyberattacks.
Plus, as more countries (and companies) get involved in space, especially between Earth and the moon, the risks of conflict or disruption are only growing.
Space isn't just for science anymore; it's getting crowded and competitive.