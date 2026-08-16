No India visit for Tarique Rahman without Hasina's extradition: Bangladesh
What's the story
Bangladesh has made it clear that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's proposed visit to India is unlikely to take place without the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives. The Bangladeshi foreign ministry said officials from both countries have been in touch for weeks over a possible bilateral visit by Rahman to New Delhi. However, discussions were affected by a public interaction involving Hasina in New Delhi on August 5.
Extradition request
'Propitious environment needed'
Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesperson AKM Shahidul Karim said a conducive environment is needed for the visit.
He said, "We are of the view that a propitious environment needs to be created for the visit."
Karim added, "To this end, we have requested the Indian authorities to expeditiously act on our request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive criminals."
Clarification issued
India says extradition request is under examination
The Centre has clarified that the press conference involving Hasina and Bangladeshi officials had no connection with the Indian government.
Bangladesh said the process surrounding Rahman's possible visit was "vitiated" by Hasina's open press interaction in New Delhi, which was held despite her conviction by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity.
India has previously stated that its extradition request from Bangladesh regarding Hasina is still "under examination."