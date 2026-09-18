New cat species identified in Bolivia after over 100 years

The animal was initially thought to be a domestic cat. However, after being kept for a year, it was taken to Senda Verde wildlife sanctuary when its wild nature became apparent.

Nogales-Ascarrunz observed the cat's unique features: a small face, short ears, long whiskers, and leopard-like spots on its coat.

Initially classified as part of the Leopardus tigrinus group (known as tiger cats or oncillas), further investigation revealed something different.