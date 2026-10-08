DNC sues President Trump over alleged misuse of DHS funds
World
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is taking President Trump to court, claiming he used government money, meant for immigration programs, to pay for political ads before the 2026 midterm elections.
The lawsuit, filed in Washington, says more than $20 million from the Department of Homeland Security's budget was spent to promote Trump's agenda instead.
New government-labeled ad airs, DNC objects
Even with the lawsuit underway, a new ad just aired, labeled "paid for by the US Government," raising more eyebrows about where the money is coming from.
The DNC has named Trump, the White House, DHS, and the Office of Management and Budget in its suit, arguing that using public funds for campaign-style ads crosses a legal line.