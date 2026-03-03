Iran has enough uranium for 11 nuclear bombs: US envoy

United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has made explosive claims about Iran 's nuclear program. In a recent interview with Fox News, he said Iranian negotiators had boasted of possessing 460kg of 60% enriched uranium, enough to create "11 nuclear bombs." The revelation comes as part of ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, which have been exacerbated by recent strikes on Iranian targets.

Evasion details Iranian negotiators 'proud' of evading oversight protocols Witkoff also alleged that Iranian negotiators were "proud" of evading oversight protocols to reach a point where they could potentially deliver 11 nuclear bombs. He said the Iranian negotiators insisted on their "inalienable right" to enrich uranium, a claim that left US envoy Jared Kushner "flummoxed." In response, Witkoff told them that President Donald Trump believed he had an "inalienable right to stop you dead in your tracks."

Rising tensions US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities The claims come amid rising tensions between the US and Iran after a series of strikes on Iranian targets. The US maintains its strikes destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities, yet Witkoff's revelations suggest otherwise. He said the goal of negotiations was to reach an agreement where Iran would dismantle its missile program, stop supporting proxies in West Asia, eliminate its navy for "freedom of the seas," and halt nuclear enrichment activities.

Negotiation challenges Reaching a fair deal with Iran impossible, Witkoff admits Witkoff admitted that reaching a fair deal with Iran was going to be impossible. He said after the second meeting, it became clear that a resolution would be difficult. "We went in there and tried to make a fair deal with them, and it was very, very clear that it was going to be impossible," he said. "They wanted us to report positivity," he said, adding that the third meeting was not positive.

