DOJ announces super intelligence task force to protect American tech
World
The US Department of Justice just announced a special team to handle threats from "super intelligence," its term for AI under President Donald Trump's directive.
Todd Blanche said this Super Intelligence Task Force will work with the existing SI Force led by Jay Clayton to keep American tech safe from both foreign and local misuse.
DOJ task force targets AI misuse
This group is zeroing in on state-backed hackers, international crime rings, and companies using AI for shady stuff.
They're also pushing businesses to set up strong controls so their AI doesn't go rogue.
The move marks a shift in the Trump administration's priorities, recently amplifying its focus on AI issues while its active work in crypto policy has seemingly waned.