DOJ seeks set aside of 20,000 California ballots over citizenship
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked California to set aside ballots from 20,000 voters it suspects might not be citizens.
Local officials are pushing back, saying the list could actually include plenty of U.S.-born citizens and that the move could mess with election rules.
This is all part of a bigger legal fight about how voter eligibility gets checked in the state.
California and LA County challenge DOJ
California and Los Angeles County recently challenged the DOJ's list in court, pointing out that 38.9% of the voters where birthplace was meaningfully reported indicated that they were born in the United States.
Many registrations were also found to be canceled or inactive.
Even so, the DOJ has charged 28 people from its list, including one man who thought having a Real ID meant he could vote, highlighting just how confusing voting rules can get for some residents.