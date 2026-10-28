Dolores Huerta dies at 96, co-founded National Farm Workers Association
World
Dolores Huerta, the powerhouse behind major labor and civil rights movements, died at home on October 28 at age 96.
Best known for co-founding the National Farm Workers Association in 1962 with Cesar Chavez, which later became the United Farm Workers of America, Huerta spent her life fighting for fair treatment and better conditions for farmworkers.
California upbringing inspired Dolores Huerta's activism
Growing up in California's multicultural neighborhoods inspired Huerta's lifelong activism.
She not only pushed for farmworker rights but also stood up for women's and immigrant rights.
Her impact was so big that she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012, one of America's highest honors.