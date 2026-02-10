'Don't make deal with Tehran': Iranian urges Trump before suicide

An Iranian man from Bushehr, identified as Pouria Hamidi, has reportedly taken his own life after posting a video message on Instagram addressing United States President Donald Trump . In the 10-minute English video, Hamidi warned against negotiating with Iran 's ruling establishment. In the video, he claimed the Khamenei regime is responsible for over 40,000 deaths in Iran. Hamidi's claims, however, remain unverified.

Video appeal Hamidi urges US leaders to abandon diplomacy with Iran Hamidi warned that any deal with Tehran would "betray all those people who died." He said, "More than 40,000 people died, killed, massacred. More than Russia and Ukraine war and more than Israel and Palestine." He urged US leaders to abandon diplomacy with Iran. "America attacking Iran is the only hope we have right now," Hamidi said.

Critique and appeal Hamidi asks opposition groups outside Iran to unite Hamidi also criticized Iran's religious leadership in the video, expressing support for exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi as a transitional leader. He asked opposition groups outside Iran to "come together and stop fighting each other." The video ended with a plea in Persian asking Iranians to support one another: "We people of Iran are lonely people and have nobody, so please support each other. Long live Iran."

Aftermath Appeal draws attention amid rising tensions over Iran Hamidi's death comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran. His appeal has drawn attention from opposition-linked media outlets, such as the London-based Iran International. According to a report by Israel Hayom, Israeli officials fear that an agreement could leave the Islamic regime in place, unlock funds that had been frozen, and fail to dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile programs. As such, Israel remains on high alert, reportedly viewing such a deal as potentially worse than a military confrontation.