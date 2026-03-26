'Don't send your children to hell': Iran warns US

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a stern warning to the United States and Israel against a possible ground operation on Iranian soil. The IRGC warned, "Don't send your children to hell with the deceit of Netanyahu and Trump. The invading soldiers will be deeply drowned and disappear in the million-strong sea of the Iranian nation."

Accusation IRGC accuses US citizens of being misled The IRGC also accused American citizens of being misled by "warmongers" such as Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. The statement said, "The truth of the war you must observe at American gas stations, on the streets of Iran, and in the skies of Tel Aviv and Haifa." The warning comes after reports suggest that the United States is planning to send troops to the Middle East.

Military escalation Warning comes as US plans to send troops to ME Two sources told CBS News that the Pentagon is planning to send parts of the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East as the Iran war enters its fourth week. One source familiar with the plans said the deployment will include a command element as well as some ground forces. According to a US official, the deployment will involve fewer than 1,500 troops. A possible ground operation in Kharg Island is also under consideration by Washington.

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