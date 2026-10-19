Donald Trump accuses Volodymyr Zelensky of rejecting peace, defends delay
World
Donald Trump is calling out Ukraine's President Zelensky, saying he's not interested in ending the war with Russia.
Trump defended his decision to hold off on a peace deal, pointing to ongoing hostage talks and the need to keep Moscow talking.
He also blamed Zelensky for shaking up global diesel markets, while downplaying Russia's support for Iran.
Zelensky accuses Trump team pressuring Ukraine
Things are getting tense between Washington and Kyiv. Zelensky says Trump's team is pushing Ukraine toward surrender, just as Ukraine offered to limit attacks on Russian refineries if they get more US air defense missiles.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Ukraine still hasn't gotten approval for the Starshield satellite system, and denied any limits on their use of Starlink.