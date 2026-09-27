Donald Trump and Xi Jinping seal 8 deals in Washington
Big news from Washington: US President Trump and China's President Xi just wrapped up a summit, sealing eight major deals to help calm things down between their countries.
The agreements, announced September 26, cover trade, security, and technology, marking a real effort to move past recent economic friction.
US China agree $30B tariff cut
Both leaders promised to support big global meetings like APEC and G20, work together on stopping nuclear threats from Iran, and keep international waters open.
They also agreed on a $30 billion mutual tariff cut and set up a new Board of Trade.
Plus, they are launching an AI Dialogue, and the militaries of both countries also agreed to finalize an understanding on crisis communication, and, in a fun twist, two pandas are heading to Zoo Atlanta.