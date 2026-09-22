Donald Trump at U.N. calls ICC 'rogue institution' urges withdrawal
World
Donald Trump just called on nations to ditch the International Criminal Court (ICC), labeling it a "rogue institution" during a U.N. speech.
This follows the ICC's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who's a close US ally.
The US has pushed back against the ICC, seeing it as a threat to its own sovereignty.
Marco Rubio backs Trump on ICC
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed Trump up, saying he wants to take apart the ICC "brick by brick."
With big players like Israel, Russia, and China already keeping their distance from the court, this move puts even more space between major powers and the ICC.
The US still hasn't signed on to the Rome Statute that created it.