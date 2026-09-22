Donald Trump at U.N. opposes AI rules, urges US leadership
World
At the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump made it clear he's not on board with international rules for artificial intelligence.
He called AI "superintelligence" and argued that the United States should be in charge, saying this tech could change the world even more than the Industrial Revolution or the internet.
Trump touts US AI edge
Trump pointed out that the US has a big edge over China in AI, calling it key for national security and industries like energy and defense.
He promised close oversight through the Justice Department, but doesn't want regulations that could slow down American innovation.
Basically, his message was: let's keep pushing forward but stay responsible.