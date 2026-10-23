Donald Trump backs Elon Musk amid Starshield Ukraine access dispute
Donald Trump is standing by Elon Musk after reports claimed an order to limit Ukraine's access to its Starshield satellite service had come from inside the White House.
Starlink, which has helped Ukraine stay connected during tough times, got caught in the middle of this political debate.
Elon Musk rebuts White House rumors
Trump called Musk "a very brilliant person" and said he trusts him not to do anything wrong.
Musk pushed back on the White House rumors, explaining that any limits on Starshield's speed or usage were ultimately decided by the US military and the president, and that it's different from regular Starlink.
After Trump reportedly reached out, Ukraine's Starlink speeds improved a bit, but not fully.
The whole situation has people asking who really controls these crucial satellite networks when global politics get involved.