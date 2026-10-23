Donald Trump backs Elon Musk amid Starshield Ukraine access dispute

Trump called Musk "a very brilliant person" and said he trusts him not to do anything wrong.

Musk pushed back on the White House rumors, explaining that any limits on Starshield's speed or usage were ultimately decided by the US military and the president, and that it's different from regular Starlink.

After Trump reportedly reached out, Ukraine's Starlink speeds improved a bit, but not fully.

The whole situation has people asking who really controls these crucial satellite networks when global politics get involved.