Donald Trump backs Vivek Ramaswamy after ad targeting Amy Acton

The ad features Acton's long-estranged mother saying, "Amy Acton, the daughter, is a liar. That she's no good. That she lied about the opponent."

Some Republicans worry the backlash could hurt their chances in other key races, like the US Senate contest between Jon Husted and Sherrod Brown, while Husted himself has distanced from the ad, saying, "I said I wouldn't have run the ad but we're past that," and "I'm running against Sherrod Brown."

With elections coming up soon, Republicans are worried the ad could hurt other GOP races.