Donald Trump backs Vivek Ramaswamy after ad targeting Amy Acton
Donald Trump is standing by Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican running for Ohio governor, after a campaign ad targeting Democrat Amy Acton stirred up controversy.
At a rally, Trump called Acton a liar and said Ramaswamy was being treated unfairly, even as some Republicans criticized the $4 million ad.
Jon Husted distances himself from ad
The ad features Acton's long-estranged mother saying, "Amy Acton, the daughter, is a liar. That she's no good. That she lied about the opponent."
Some Republicans worry the backlash could hurt their chances in other key races, like the US Senate contest between Jon Husted and Sherrod Brown, while Husted himself has distanced from the ad, saying, "I said I wouldn't have run the ad but we're past that," and "I'm running against Sherrod Brown."
With elections coming up soon, Republicans are worried the ad could hurt other GOP races.