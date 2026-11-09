Donald Trump blames anti-Israel sentiment for GOP midterm losses
Donald Trump says the Republican Party lost big in the recent midterms partly because of growing anti-Israel feelings.
In a chat with CBS's 60 Minutes, he also mentioned that not being on the ballot, some unpopular GOP candidates, and frustration over war and high gas prices played a role.
Democrats ended up taking both the House and the Senate.
JD Vance urges re-examining Israel support
The election results have sparked new debates inside the GOP about whether their strong support for Israel is helping or hurting at the polls.
Vice President JD Vance suggested re-examining this relationship to win back voters.
Meanwhile, Trump is making moves in his team: he's bringing Stephen Miller in as chief of staff and says Marco Rubio is staying on as secretary of state, praising his work despite rumors of changes.