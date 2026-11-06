Donald Trump blames Democrats as Nasdaq 100 loses $2.3T
World
President Donald Trump is pointing fingers at Democrats for the recent tech stock crash, saying their win in the midterm elections spooked investors.
The Nasdaq 100 dropped 6.4%, wiping out $2.3 trillion and hitting retirement accounts hard.
Trump called it "Such a sad thing to watch!" on Truth Social.
Trump blames AI rules, fuel prices
Trump claims fears of new AI regulations under Democratic control led to the selloff, as investors worried about stricter rules for big tech.
He also tied Republican losses to high fuel prices, blaming his war in Iran.
For Trump, the market drop is more proof that Democratic policies are shaking up both Wall Street and people's savings.