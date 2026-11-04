Donald Trump blasts Fox News midterm exit poll as 'worst'
World
Donald Trump is once again at odds with Fox News, this time blasting its recent midterm exit poll as the "worst."
He vented on Truth Social, saying every question felt like a "hit job" and even dismissed the results as "BULLS*IT!," making it clear he's not happy with how he was portrayed.
Trump criticizes Jessica Tarlov's voice
Trump didn't stop there. He took a swipe at Fox News host Jessica Tarlov, criticizing her voice and hinting he'd only tune back in if she left.
Trump also claimed Fox News's ratings have dropped 27% because of its coverage of Democrats who criticize him.
Still, he insists his own poll numbers are strong, showing that his rocky relationship with the media, Fox included, isn't going away anytime soon.