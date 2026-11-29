Donald Trump calls DC East Potomac flood 'Act of God'
After a recent storm flooded East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C. collapsing seawalls and leaving parts underwater, Donald Trump called it an "Act of God."
The timing is interesting, since the park is already at the center of a legal fight over plans to shut it down and build a championship golf course.
Court blocks East Potomac park closure
Trump took to Truth Social to vent, saying the site was "completely destroyed" and criticizing Judge Ana C. Reyes for blocking the park's closure until at least December 12.
Preservationists are pushing for a longer halt, with a key hearing set for December 8.
Meanwhile, Trump hinted he might appeal if things don't go his way, while officials argue renovations are needed for safety.