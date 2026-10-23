Donald Trump calls Volodymyr Zelensky 'dictator without elections' publicly
Things just got heated between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trump called Zelensky a "dictator without elections," and Zelensky fired back, calling Washington's decisions to ease Russian diesel restrictions and delay additional sanctions against Moscow a "deadly betrayal."
Their public spat highlights how rocky things have gotten between the two countries while Ukraine is still locked in conflict with Russia.
Kyiv angered by Washington diesel easing
The disagreement goes deeper than words: Trump's move to allow more Russian diesel into the US (to help lower fuel prices before the 2026 midterms) has angered Kyiv, especially since Washington is also pressuring Ukraine not to hit Russian oil targets.
Despite this, Ukraine has resumed drone strikes on Russian energy sites, showing it won't back down easily.
Even with all this tension, polls show most Ukrainians are still standing by Zelensky.