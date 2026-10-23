Donald Trump calls Volodymyr Zelensky 'dictator without elections' publicly

The disagreement goes deeper than words: Trump's move to allow more Russian diesel into the US (to help lower fuel prices before the 2026 midterms) has angered Kyiv, especially since Washington is also pressuring Ukraine not to hit Russian oil targets.

Despite this, Ukraine has resumed drone strikes on Russian energy sites, showing it won't back down easily.

Even with all this tension, polls show most Ukrainians are still standing by Zelensky.