Donald Trump cites US Libya cooperation, urges stopping illegal migration
World
US President Donald Trump shared a statement on Truth Social, asking the country to help stop illegal migration through its borders.
He also highlighted how the US and Libya have worked together against ISIS and praised Libyans for standing strong through tough times.
Donald Trump backs Libya's democracy
Trump said America supports Libya's efforts toward democracy, calling on all Libyan groups to unite under one government without outside interference.
He honored the sacrifices Libyans have made fighting terrorism and promised continued US support for a peaceful, prosperous future.