Donald Trump clashes with CNN's Kaitlan Collins amid outlet ban
Donald Trump kicked off his latest United Nations visit by getting into a tense exchange with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, highlighting ongoing friction between him and the press.
This comes days after the White House banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House grounds and removed CNN from pool duty for allegedly spreading "fake news."
The banned outlets fired back with a lawsuit on Monday, arguing their rights are being violated. A court hearing is set for Wednesday.
Networks pause presidential coverage
In protest of the ban, several major news networks have paused their usual roles covering presidential events.
The Associated Press and others even decided not to publish photographs of presidential events.
Still, not all coverage disappeared; channels like UNTV kept reporting on Trump's U.N. appearances despite the restrictions.