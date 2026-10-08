Donald Trump confirms productive U.S.-Iran talks, no strikes before midterms
World
Donald Trump just confirmed that the US is having "productive" talks with Iran and made it clear there won't be any military strikes before the midterm elections on November 3.
Even with these talks happening, the US blockade on Iranian ports stays in place, but oil can still move through the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump balances diplomacy, blockade on Iran
Trump's move highlights a push for diplomacy to keep things calm in a tense region, especially with elections coming up.
The US wants to avoid conflict while keeping pressure on Iran.
By balancing talks and the US blockade on Iranian ports, Trump is aiming for stability without making things worse, at least for now.