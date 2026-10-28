Donald Trump credits endorsement with narrowing Benjamin Netanyahu's race
Donald Trump is taking some credit for shaking up Israel's latest election, saying his endorsement helped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu avoid a decisive defeat and turn things into a close contest.
After Trump's backing, exit polls showed Netanyahu's bloc and rival Gadi Eisenkot neck-and-neck, with neither side reaching the 61-seat majority needed to take control.
Benjamin Netanyahu excludes Arab parties
With no clear winner, Netanyahu is calling on right-wing and Zionist parties, but not Arab factions, to join forces and try forming a government.
Meanwhile, high turnout from Arab voters could give the Joint List alliance some influence in coalition talks, though both main candidates seem hesitant to team up with them.
If no deal is reached soon, Israel might be heading for yet another election.