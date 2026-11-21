Donald Trump criticizes Fed, urges US to follow India's approach
US President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates high, arguing that the US should follow India's approach.
He pointed to India's 7.8% gross domestic product growth and higher interest rates, saying, "If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7% GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it,"
Trump believes dropping US rates could push American growth up to 15% to 20%.
Fed targets 2% inflation, RBI 4%
The Federal Reserve and India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), actually have different goals: the Fed aims for low inflation and steady jobs with a target of 2% inflation, while the RBI targets around 4%.
Interestingly, right now the RBI's key rate is higher than the Fed's, showing that each country sets its policies based on its own priorities.