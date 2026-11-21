US President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates high, arguing that the US should follow India's approach.

He pointed to India's 7.8% gross domestic product growth and higher interest rates, saying, "If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7% GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it,"

Trump believes dropping US rates could push American growth up to 15% to 20%.