Donald Trump cuts 2031 fuel efficiency requirement to 34.5 mpg
World
President Trump just announced a big change for future cars: the required fuel efficiency for 2031 models will drop from 50.4 to 56km per gallon.
The goal? Make new cars cheaper and give automakers some financial breathing room.
He shared the news on Truth Social, with more details promised soon.
Gas spikes, Congress scraps EV credits
This comes as gas prices are spiking, nationally at $4.48 a gallon and even higher in California at $6.33.
Meanwhile, California's push for stricter emission standards has been blocked by Congress, which also scrapped electric vehicle tax credits.
The rollback lets automakers focus on bigger vehicles like SUVs and pickups.