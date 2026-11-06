Donald Trump declares Oval Office and Cabinet Room national monument
World
President Trump just made the Oval Office and Cabinet Room official national monument.
Since coming back to office, he's been giving the Oval Office a glow-up: think gold accents, portraits of famous Americans pulled from storage, and even a replica of the Declaration of Independence on display to highlight its historic vibe.
Trump requires congressional approval for modifications
Trump made it clear: if anyone wants to make major changes, like remodeling or altering these rooms, it'll need Congress's approval.
"No major modification without the approval of Congress."