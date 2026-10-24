Donald Trump denies restoring old pool under White House press

Rumors were swirling that the White House press room might get swapped out for a swimming pool, but Donald Trump just shut that down.

He called the buzz "Fake News" and made it clear there are zero plans to bring back the old pool located directly underneath the press area.

As he put it on Truth Social, "The old swimming pool will never be brought back," although I may move the Fake News to a less obnoxious location, the old swimming pool will never be brought back.