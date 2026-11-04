Donald Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio governor race
World
Donald Trump is officially supporting Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio governor's race, calling him "young, strong and smart" with a real passion for the country.
Trump didn't hold back on Ramaswamy's rival Amy Acton, criticizing her stances on taxes and immigration.
Ramaswamy prioritizes Ohio economy and security
Ramaswamy's campaign is all about boosting Ohio's economy: think tax cuts, more US manufacturing, and expanding energy production.
He also wants tougher border security and stronger election integrity.
Trump says Ramaswamy will be "something SPECIAL," highlighting his support for veterans, strengthening the military, and gun rights.