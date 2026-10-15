Donald Trump ends Nidal Hasan livestream, execution via firing squad
World
President Trump has called off the planned live broadcast of Nidal Hasan's execution, which was set for December 3.
Instead, the execution will happen privately by firing squad.
Trump said that while a live stream might have sent a message against terrorism, "many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device."
Nidal Hasan victims can attend
Hasan's victims and their families will still be able to witness the execution in person.
The decision comes after strong pushback against making it public, with Trump assuring that privacy will be respected, just as it has been since the United States's last public execution in the 1930s.