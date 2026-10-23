Donald Trump invokes Defense Production Act to prioritize oil production
World
To fight rising crude oil and diesel prices, Donald Trump has just invoked part of the Defense Production Act, basically calling oil production a national security priority.
This lets the government fund more fossil fuel projects at home, hoping to ease shortages caused by ongoing tensions with Iran and global supply chain issues.
U.S.-Israeli and Ukrainian actions worsen shortages
Fuel shortages have gotten worse lately, thanks to U.S.-Israeli moves against Iran and Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries.
Trump's team wants to fix bottlenecks in the energy sector (JD Vance says they're ramping up capacity at a Texas refinery, and there's already $1 billion set aside for key energy projects).
The goal: make sure America isn't left scrambling for fuel again.