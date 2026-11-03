Donald Trump jokes he'd move to Israel, claims 99% approval
World
Donald Trump recently joked on Fox News that if people in the United States get fed up with me, I'll move to Israel and become prime minister there, since, as he put it, "My approval rating in Israel is 99%."
The lighthearted comment comes on Election Day for the US midterm elections.
Trump says end $4B US-Israel aid
Trump also mentioned that he and current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to end the annual $4 billion in US aid to Israel by the end of this year.
He argued that Israel doesn't need the money anymore but added, "Now we'll help Israel if they need it."