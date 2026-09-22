Donald Trump launches 'Trump TV' 24/7 YouTube live stream

Donald Trump just rolled out "Trump TV," a 24/7 YouTube live stream featuring past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.

This comes after several media outlets were banned from covering the White House and big networks stopped airing him.

The channel skips traditional schedules or descriptions, so it's basically continuous Trump footage (over 3 million have subscribed, but only about 1,500 tune in live at any time).