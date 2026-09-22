Donald Trump launches 'Trump TV' 24/7 YouTube live stream
Donald Trump just rolled out "Trump TV," a 24/7 YouTube live stream featuring past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.
This comes after several media outlets were banned from covering the White House and big networks stopped airing him.
The channel skips traditional schedules or descriptions, so it's basically continuous Trump footage (over 3 million have subscribed, but only about 1,500 tune in live at any time).
Gavin Newsom calls channel 'state-run tv'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called it "state-run TV," while Trump fired back online, labeling US media "FAKE NEWS."
The channel's promo features clips from various shows (but noticeably leaves out South Park, which often mocks him).
Not everything's smooth: one live stream from a helipad opening was nearly impossible to hear over helicopter noise, showing the new format still has some kinks to work out.