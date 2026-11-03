Donald Trump links almost $10-a-barrel oil drop to Iran talks
Oil prices have fallen by almost $10 a barrel, and former US President Donald Trump thinks it's all about possible peace with Iran.
He suggested the drop is because people are less worried about war, especially with the US midterms right around the corner.
As Trump put it, "Oil prices are down almost $10 because people think I will be back soon and there will be no war."
Iran demands US naval blockade end
Talks between the two countries are picking up, with Vice President JD Vance also noting progress.
Iran's foreign minister says they're open to diplomacy, while Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei says the demand for an end to the US naval blockade.
The negotiations, helped along by Qatar and Pakistan, could help cool things off between Washington and Tehran, but Iran is still making it clear they're ready to defend themselves if needed.