Donald Trump may end Iran conflict or let it wither
World
Donald Trump says he might end the ongoing conflict with Iran quickly or just let it "wither."
He also accused Iran of messing with global oil prices right before the US midterm elections, hinting that politics and economics are deeply tangled in this standoff.
Donald Trump downplays Persian Gulf disruptions
Trump brushed off worries about big disruptions in the Persian Gulf, saying oil is still flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.
He didn't hold back on criticizing Iran's leaders, calling them an "evil regime" for cracking down on protests.
All this highlights how tense things remain between the US and Iran, both on the world stage and at home.