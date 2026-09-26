Donald Trump meets Delcy Rodriguez at U.N. to discuss elections
World
Donald Trump just sat down with Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's interim President, during the U.N. General Assembly.
Their chat focused on Venezuela's upcoming elections.
Marco Rubio confirms debt, reform talks
Rodriguez praised him for restarting dialogue with Venezuela and told the U.N. that Venezuela is committed to holding elections.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed they also discussed fixing Venezuela's massive debt and making key political changes, big steps that could reshape the country's future.