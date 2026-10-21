Donald Trump mulls restoring White House briefing room into pool
Donald Trump is reportedly thinking about turning the White House press briefing room back into a swimming pool, a throwback to when FDR first built it in 1939 for therapy.
The space was later turned into the press area by Nixon, but Trump apparently talked often with his former press secretary Karoline Leavitt about bringing the pool back.
Nothing changed before she left in August, but the idea definitely made waves.
White House banned major outlets
This pool plan comes as Trump's clashes with major news outlets keep making headlines.
In September, CNN, MS Now, and Politico were banned from the White House over "fake news" claims (they fought it in court and won for now).
Recently, Trump even posted an edited photo of the press room as a pool on Truth Social, making his feelings about reporters pretty clear.