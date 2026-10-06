Donald Trump, Musk and Zuckerberg agree morally binding AI pact
Donald Trump just made some big moves in the AI world, teaming up with tech heavyweights like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
They've agreed on a "morally binding" pact to self-regulate how AI is developed and used, a deal shaped by behind-the-scenes talks with House Speaker Mike Johnson.
It's a pretty bold step that brings tech and government closer together.
Trump pushes AI into national security
Trump also wants government documents to refer to "artificial intelligence" as "super intelligence" instead of just AI, showing he's serious about making it central to national security.
He picked Jay Clayton as both the new "AI czar" and director of national intelligence, so expect more focus on using AI for surveillance.
Meanwhile, Musk is joining a Pentagon team looking at advanced warfare tech, but despite all this hype, most US job growth right now is still happening in people-focused fields like health care, not thanks to AI.