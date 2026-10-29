Donald Trump, Narendra Modi to share Quad stage in Manila
Heads up: the first Quad leaders' meeting under Trump's current administration is likely/proposed for mid-November in Manila.
It lines up with the ASEAN and East Asia summits, so expect a lot of global leaders in one place.
This will be Trump, Modi, and their counterparts' first time sharing the Quad stage since Trump got re-elected.
Quad to address supply chain security
The main topics are pretty real-world: securing global supply chains (think tech and trade), boosting maritime safety, disaster response plans, and even talk about starting a shared energy bank.
Before this all kicks off, foreign ministers from these countries will meet at the G-20 in Atlanta to finalize details.
Afterward, Trump heads to China for more high-stakes talks at APEC, and India and Japan will squeeze in their own two-plus-two defense chat in Tokyo.