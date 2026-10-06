Donald Trump now backs mail-in voting for November 3 midterms
World
In a surprising move, Donald Trump is now backing mail-in voting for the November 3 midterm elections, despite having criticized it in the past over fraud worries.
He's encouraging voters to choose whichever method works best for them, as his approval rating sits at just 32%, according to a recent poll.
Republicans face uphill midterm challenge
With Democrats leading in the polls (44% vs. 37%) and independents leaning blue too, Republicans are facing an uphill battle.
Trump's new support for mail-in voting is seen as a way to help conservative rural voters (who some of whom live relatively far from polling places) make their voices heard.
Plus, the Supreme Court in September declined to allow the Postal Service to enforce the new rules.