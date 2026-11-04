Donald Trump on Truth Social claims 'landslide' and asserts influence

Trump put the blame on his "poor candidates" for the losses, insisting it was not his fault.

He wrote, "I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The midterms also reflected bigger problems for Republicans: rising living costs and tariffs, and the US war against Iran have weighed on Republicans, with Trump's approval ratings languishing near record lows.