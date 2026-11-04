Donald Trump on Truth Social claims 'landslide' and asserts influence
World
Donald Trump is not holding back after the Republican Party's rough midterm results.
He took to Truth Social, saying if he had been on the ballot, Republicans could have scored a "landslide" win.
Even with Democrats making big gains, Trump is still positioning himself as a key player in the party.
Trump blames 'poor candidates' for losses
Trump put the blame on his "poor candidates" for the losses, insisting it was not his fault.
He wrote, "I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."
The midterms also reflected bigger problems for Republicans: rising living costs and tariffs, and the US war against Iran have weighed on Republicans, with Trump's approval ratings languishing near record lows.