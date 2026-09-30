Donald Trump opposes working with Xi Jinping on AI governance
Donald Trump has said he does not want to work with China's President Xi Jinping on governing artificial intelligence.
Trump thinks the US should keep its lead in AI tech and said the US already works with Xi's government "in so many ways."
This move comes as more people call for tighter AI regulations, especially after some high-profile issues with companies like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Trump to meet Zuckerberg and Pichai
Trump is set to meet with top tech leaders, like Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Sundar Pichai (Google), to talk about how the US can encourage AI innovation while still keeping things in check.
With 73% of Americans saying they're worried about AI's impact on society (according to a recent poll), this meeting aims to find a balance between not overregulating and making sure AI stays safe for everyone.