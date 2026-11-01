Donald Trump pauses army detonation of 68 barrels in Iowa
President Trump has paused the Army's plan to blow up 68 barrels of old bomb-making chemicals at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.
The move comes after people in the community and environmental groups raised serious concerns about health and environmental risks, leading to a lawsuit that put everything on hold for now.
Experts warn unstable chemicals could explode
Trump is now waiting for a green light from both a federal court and Iowa's attorney general, Rob Sand, before moving forward.
Experts warn these unstable chemicals could explode by accident, especially as temperatures drop, so there's pressure to act fast.
For now, officials are holding off until they get clear approval, with many calling for safer ways to handle the dangerous waste.