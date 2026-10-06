Donald Trump posts 125 million vote claim, calls Brazil India
World
Donald Trump just had another social media slip-up: this time, he initially referred to the election as taking place in India and wrote that 125 million people had voted, when he actually meant Brazil's recent election.
The post was subsequently edited to mention Brazil instead.
Donald Trump's country and name gaffes
Trump has a track record of these blunders.
He once talked about "Nambia" at the United Nations (he appeared to mean Namibia) and famously called Nepal "nipple" and Bhutan "button."
Over the years, he's also mixed up cities and countries, like calling Belgium a city, confusing Greenland with Iceland, and even referring to Prince Charles as the "Prince of Whales."