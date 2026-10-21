Donald Trump proposes data centers sell surplus power to neighbors
Donald Trump is pitching a new idea: he says data centers should generate their own electricity and sell any leftover power to people living nearby.
The goal? To make these energy-hungry facilities more community-friendly, especially as worries about their environmental impact keep rising.
Americans increasingly worry AI's environmental impact
Trump argues that letting locals benefit financially could help ease pushback against new data centers, which are often criticized for using lots of water and electricity.
He summed it up simply: Donald Trump said data centers should generate their own electricity and sell any excess back to the local community.
Meanwhile, a recent survey shows 53% of Americans are now concerned about how much AI affects the environment, up sharply from just a year ago, so the pressure for solutions is only growing.