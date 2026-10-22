Donald Trump proposes renaming Atlantic Pacific and Strait of Hormuz
World
At an South Carolina event, Donald Trump suggested renaming the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, and the Strait of Hormuz to reflect America, proposing names like "American Ocean."
He said, "We have 93% of the, as we say, the real estate business frontage. We have 93%, they have seven," while explaining why he supported renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
Trump called Gulf 'Gulf of America'
Trump's pitch follows his earlier move to call the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."
He's even floated ideas like turning Lake Ontario into "Lake America" and joked about how other countries might react.
While he mentioned rivers too, Trump made it clear that oceans are his main focus for this America-first naming spree.