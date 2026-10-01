Donald Trump puts over $400 million behind Republicans citing France riots
World
Donald Trump is putting more than $400 million behind Republican candidates for the upcoming midterm elections, calling this election "the Most Important Midterm Elections in our Country's History."
He's using recent riots in France as a warning, saying that kind of chaos could hit the US if Democrats win.
The pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. has helped give Republicans a substantial financial advantage, already spending big on ads and rallies.