Donald Trump questions U.S.-Israeli strikes' effect on Iran talks

At a rally, Donald Trump openly wondered if taking out Iran's top leaders with US and Israeli airstrikes has actually made things harder.

He pointed out, "They have no airplanes, no ships, no leaders, no anything... Their level-one leader is gone... their level-two leader is gone... I've got to stop, because I have to figure out with whom we are negotiating," and said it's now tough to find anyone left in Iran to negotiate with.

His comments quickly got people talking about rising tensions.